Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on KURA shares. StockNews.com cut Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Kura Oncology from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KURA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $372,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 973.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 164,609 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 281,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 111,374 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 170,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.80. 739,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,838. The stock has a market cap of $919.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.40. Kura Oncology has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $23.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.20.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

