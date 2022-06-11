Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of Kuraray stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 331. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.42. Kuraray has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $30.28.

About Kuraray

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in resins, chemicals, fibers, and others businesses worldwide. The company's Vinyl Acetate segment offers polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) resins for paper/fiber processing agents, adhesives, and stabilizers; optical-use PVA films for liquid crystal displays and others; water-soluble PVA films for detergents and others; PVB film and Ionoplast interlayer for safety glass; EVOH resins for food packaging, automotive fuel tanks, stain-resistant wallpaper, vacuum insulation panels, and others; EVAL, a food packaging materials; and PLANTIC, a bio-based barrier material for food packaging materials.

