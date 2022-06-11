Kwok Hang Ng Sells 2,000 Shares of Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.46, for a total value of 10,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 518,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,828,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kwok Hang Ng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 8th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 6.13, for a total value of 12,260.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 6.18, for a total value of 12,360.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 6.34, for a total value of 12,680.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.75, for a total value of 11,500.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.86, for a total value of 11,720.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 6.22, for a total value of 12,440.00.

On Thursday, May 12th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 6.03, for a total value of 12,060.00.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 6.69, for a total value of 13,380.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BLZE traded down 0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 5.54. 145,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 8.07 and its 200 day moving average price is 12.52. Backblaze, Inc. has a 12 month low of 5.25 and a 12 month high of 36.50.

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.37 by -0.04. The firm had revenue of 19.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 19.31 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Backblaze by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,150,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after purchasing an additional 124,001 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Backblaze by 269.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 301,271 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the fourth quarter worth $3,382,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the fourth quarter worth $3,374,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Backblaze by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLZE. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Backblaze from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Backblaze from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 20.38.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

