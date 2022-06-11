Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $674.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $474.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $486.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $569.79. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $442.53 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.