Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 825 ($10.34).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LAND. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 765 ($9.59) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 950 ($11.90) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Land Securities Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.28) target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of LON LAND opened at GBX 744.40 ($9.33) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £5.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 753.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 764.39. Land Securities Group has a 52 week low of GBX 644.20 ($8.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 822.40 ($10.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a GBX 13 ($0.16) dividend. This is a boost from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $8.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.28%.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

