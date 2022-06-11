Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) Short Interest Update

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 78.6% from the May 15th total of 33,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 122,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,288,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV by 46.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV by 4.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 194,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Landcadia Holdings IV by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,443,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after buying an additional 443,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 3rd quarter valued at $487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

LCA stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. Landcadia Holdings IV has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries.

