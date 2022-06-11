Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHW) Short Interest Update

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the first quarter worth about $50,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV by 1,949.1% during the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 232,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 221,227 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:LCAHW opened at $0.32 on Friday. Landcadia Holdings IV has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $1.58.

