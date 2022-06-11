Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ LE opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 2.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.00. Lands’ End has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $44.40.

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 1.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lands’ End will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 2,913 shares of Lands’ End stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $47,336.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,114,430 shares in the company, valued at $278,109,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 51,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 17,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

