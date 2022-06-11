Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$46.50.

LB has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

TSE LB opened at C$42.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$36.54 and a 52-week high of C$45.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. This is an increase from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 117.07%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

