Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Short Interest Update

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, an increase of 270.1% from the May 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:LGAC opened at $9.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGAC. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $60,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter worth about $133,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks opportunities in the subsectors of healthcare, technology, energy transition, and financial and consumer sectors.

