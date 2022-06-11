Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Short Interest Down 66.7% in May

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEATGet Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LEAT traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,968. The stock has a market cap of $129.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.86. Leatt has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $38.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.07 and a 200-day moving average of $26.66.

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEATGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Leatt had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 million for the quarter.

About Leatt (Get Rating)

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace system, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck.

