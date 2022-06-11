Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Short Interest Down 66.7% in May

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LEAT traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,968. The stock has a market cap of $129.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.86. Leatt has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $38.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.07 and a 200-day moving average of $26.66.

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Leatt had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 million for the quarter.

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace system, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck.

