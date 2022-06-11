Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Short Interest Up 429.2% in May

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,900 shares, an increase of 429.2% from the May 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF stock opened at $37.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.08. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $35.88 and a 12 month high of $41.41.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.263 dividend. This is a positive change from Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%.
