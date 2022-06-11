Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Short Interest Up 429.2% in May

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,900 shares, an increase of 429.2% from the May 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF stock opened at $37.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.08. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $35.88 and a 12 month high of $41.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.263 dividend. This is a positive change from Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 37,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC now owns 131,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period.

