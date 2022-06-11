L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 392.0% from the May 15th total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:LNFA opened at $10.09 on Friday. L&F Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in L&F Acquisition by 123.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of L&F Acquisition by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of L&F Acquisition by 32.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in shares of L&F Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its position in shares of L&F Acquisition by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 110,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
L&F Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the governance, risk, and compliance and legal technology and software sectors.
