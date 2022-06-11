L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 392.0% from the May 15th total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:LNFA opened at $10.09 on Friday. L&F Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08.

Get L&F Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in L&F Acquisition by 123.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of L&F Acquisition by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of L&F Acquisition by 32.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in shares of L&F Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its position in shares of L&F Acquisition by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 110,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L&F Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the governance, risk, and compliance and legal technology and software sectors.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for L&F Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L&F Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.