Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Short Interest Up 400.0% in May

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:LNNGY opened at $203.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.05. Li Ning has a 52 week low of $158.73 and a 52 week high of $348.89.

About Li Ning

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

