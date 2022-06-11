Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Short Interest Up 400.0% in May

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:LNNGY opened at $203.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.05. Li Ning has a 52 week low of $158.73 and a 52 week high of $348.89.
About Li Ning (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Li Ning (LNNGY)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Li Ning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Ning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.