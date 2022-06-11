Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a drop of 78.4% from the May 15th total of 202,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 72,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:LMACA opened at $9.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.04. Liberty Media Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.73.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMACA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Liberty Media Acquisition by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Liberty Media Acquisition by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 26,334 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Liberty Media Acquisition by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 91,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 17,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

