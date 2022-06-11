Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Short Interest Down 74.3% in May

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decrease of 74.3% from the May 15th total of 83,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Several research firms have commented on LIMAF. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Linamar from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Linamar from C$105.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Linamar from C$83.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Linamar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LIMAF traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.03. The company had a trading volume of 11,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,321. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.26. Linamar has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $68.19.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

