Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $9.50 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 57.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.03. 80,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,107. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average is $6.97. The firm has a market cap of $164.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

