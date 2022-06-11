Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LAD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.83.

Shares of NYSE:LAD traded down $17.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $293.80. 316,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $295.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Lithia Motors has a one year low of $272.20 and a one year high of $387.63.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $2.33. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 46.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total transaction of $309,389.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,779 shares in the company, valued at $15,741,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $1,525,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,487,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,248 shares of company stock worth $3,475,097. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAD. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Lithia Motors by 19.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 114,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,248,000 after acquiring an additional 18,232 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in Lithia Motors by 85.0% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 46,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,949,000 after acquiring an additional 21,352 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in Lithia Motors by 12.9% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $684,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in Lithia Motors by 41.2% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

