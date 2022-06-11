Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 173,200 shares, a growth of 253.5% from the May 15th total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 45.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,186,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,342,000 after purchasing an additional 686,682 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $11,124,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 42.5% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 898,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,765,000 after acquiring an additional 267,649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $8,052,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 459.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 750,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,322,000 after acquiring an additional 615,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGV stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,139. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77. Longview Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the healthcare, industrials, consumer, media, technology, and technology services sector.

