LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $228.86.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JMP Securities raised LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $188.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.85. LPL Financial has a 52-week low of $127.03 and a 52-week high of $220.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.16. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $3,908,622.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,580,138.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $302,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,132 shares of company stock valued at $6,919,342 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,011,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,836,000 after purchasing an additional 93,283 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,186,000 after acquiring an additional 69,639 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,923,000 after acquiring an additional 248,255 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,440,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,772,000 after acquiring an additional 143,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,364,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,017,000 after acquiring an additional 329,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

