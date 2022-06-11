Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) Short Interest Update

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 204.5% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 431,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Mace Security International stock remained flat at $$0.26 during trading on Friday. 41,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,437. Mace Security International has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.26.

Mace Security International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mace Security International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells personal safety and security products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers pepper sprays, gels, and guns, as well as animal deterrent sprays; personal alarms; stun guns; and combo kits under the Mace brand, as well as self defense products for women.

