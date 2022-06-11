Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) Short Interest Update

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 204.5% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 431,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Mace Security International stock remained flat at $$0.26 during trading on Friday. 41,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,437. Mace Security International has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.26.
Mace Security International Company Profile (Get Rating)
