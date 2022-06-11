Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Receives $26.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.38.

MGNI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded Magnite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Magnite from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Magnite stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -39.19 and a beta of 2.24. Magnite has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $37.54.

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.08 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Magnite will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $207,519.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 393,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,713.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Magnite by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Magnite by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Magnite by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Magnite by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Magnite by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

