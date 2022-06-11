Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.38.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MGNI. TheStreet cut Magnite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Magnite in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Magnite from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of Magnite stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -39.19 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Magnite has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $37.54.

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.08 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. Magnite’s revenue was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Magnite will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnite news, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $207,519.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 393,276 shares in the company, valued at $5,163,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 47.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,418,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,010,000 after purchasing an additional 457,886 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 0.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 182,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 12.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 2.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 103,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 19.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 291,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 48,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

