Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Short Interest Down 81.0% in May

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 81.0% from the May 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MJDLF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$15.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Get Major Drilling Group International alerts:

Major Drilling Group International stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,145. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average is $7.83. Major Drilling Group International has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $10.11.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Australia. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.