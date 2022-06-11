Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Short Interest Down 81.0% in May

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLFGet Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 81.0% from the May 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MJDLF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$15.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Major Drilling Group International stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,145. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average is $7.83. Major Drilling Group International has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $10.11.

About Major Drilling Group International (Get Rating)

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Australia. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

