Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF) Short Interest Up 190.0% in May

Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 190.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MNDJF traded up 0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 2.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,252. Mandalay Resources has a 12-month low of 1.43 and a 12-month high of 3.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of 2.62.

Mandalay Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company primarily holds 100% interests in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Björkdal gold mine located in Västerbotten County in northern Sweden.

