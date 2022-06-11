Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX) Short Interest Update

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decline of 70.8% from the May 15th total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MHTX stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. 21,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,150. Manhattan Scientifics has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.

Manhattan Scientifics Company Profile

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc, a technology incubator, engages in the development and commercialization of life-enhancing technologies in the United States. It develops technologies in the areas of nano-technologies and nano-medicine. The company was formerly known as Grand Enterprises, Inc Manhattan Scientifics, Inc was founded in 1992 and is based in New York, New York.

