Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Short Interest Update

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 292.9% from the May 15th total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mannatech in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Mannatech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Mannatech alerts:

In other Mannatech news, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $40,227.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mannatech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Mannatech by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Mannatech during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Mannatech by 1,090.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mannatech during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

MTEX opened at $23.36 on Friday. Mannatech has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $49.08. The stock has a market cap of $45.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.11.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Mannatech had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $32.38 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

Mannatech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.