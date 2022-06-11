Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Manning & Napier stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.52. The stock had a trading volume of 73,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,121. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.82. Manning & Napier has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.19 million, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 2.40.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $35.55 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Manning & Napier by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 217,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 33,372 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Manning & Napier by 255.9% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Manning & Napier by 243.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in Manning & Napier by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 15,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Manning & Napier by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

