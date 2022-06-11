Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Manning & Napier stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.52. The stock had a trading volume of 73,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,121. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.82. Manning & Napier has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.19 million, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 2.40.
Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $35.55 million during the quarter.
Manning & Napier Company Profile (Get Rating)
Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
