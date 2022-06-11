Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) Senior Officer Bentley Andrew Brooks Sells 9,997 Shares

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Bentley Andrew Brooks sold 9,997 shares of Maple Leaf Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.40, for a total transaction of C$273,917.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,973 shares in the company, valued at C$602,060.20.

Shares of MFI stock traded down C$0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$26.72. 393,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,517. Maple Leaf Foods Inc. has a 12-month low of C$24.30 and a 12-month high of C$32.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.13 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Maple Leaf Foods Inc. will post 2.221062 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.79%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.80.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Mina, Big Stick, Cappola, Deli Express, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Shopsy's, Sunrise, and Swift.

