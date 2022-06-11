Markforged (MKFG) versus The Competition Financial Survey

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) is one of 29 public companies in the “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Markforged to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Markforged and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Markforged 21.87% -31.45% -18.89% Markforged Competitors 5.79% -20.71% -2.38%

54.1% of Markforged shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.2% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.9% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Markforged and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Markforged $91.22 million $3.86 million -26.63 Markforged Competitors $1.17 billion $31.46 million 31.13

Markforged’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Markforged. Markforged is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Markforged and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Markforged 0 1 5 0 2.83 Markforged Competitors 134 1025 2103 64 2.63

Markforged presently has a consensus target price of $8.25, indicating a potential upside of 287.32%. As a group, “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 32.81%. Given Markforged’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Markforged is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Markforged has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Markforged’s peers have a beta of -0.03, suggesting that their average stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Markforged peers beat Markforged on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Markforged Company Profile (Get Rating)

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries. Markforged Holding Corporation was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

