Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.12.
Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.07. The company had a trading volume of 12,026,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,060,926. The company has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a PE ratio of -87.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $50.41 and a one year high of $93.85.
In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $90,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 207,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,463,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 48,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $3,440,932.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 331,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,708,853.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,216 shares of company stock worth $14,891,753. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,190,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,751 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,581,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,631,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,159 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,764,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,814 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,123,000 after purchasing an additional 174,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,115,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,891 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Marvell Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.
