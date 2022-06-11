Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 76.2% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MMND stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.30. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,517. Mastermind has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.16.

Mastermind, Inc, an involvement marketing service agency, designs, creates, and develops branding and marketing campaigns for corporate clients. The company's programs cover various forms, such as creating and managing digital content, designing campaign Websites/landing pages, social media and viral campaigns, mobile marketing initiatives, and brand communications.

