Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 76.2% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of MMND stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.30. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,517. Mastermind has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.16.
Mastermind Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mastermind (MMND)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mastermind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastermind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.