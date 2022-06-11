Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.35.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Match Group from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Match Group from $150.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $76.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 86.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. Match Group has a 1 year low of $67.87 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.80.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.03 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 220.83% and a net margin of 9.12%. Match Group’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

