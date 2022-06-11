McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $328.69.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $343.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

McKesson stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $313.34. 751,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,416. McKesson has a 12-month low of $184.43 and a 12-month high of $339.94. The stock has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.87.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 23.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.07%.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total transaction of $9,088,937.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at $4,561,959.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,268 shares of company stock valued at $25,379,499. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.4% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 9.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in McKesson by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

