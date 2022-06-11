mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD) Short Interest Update

mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLDGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 289.2% from the May 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCLD. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of mCloud Technologies from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of mCloud Technologies from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCLD opened at $3.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.74 million and a P/E ratio of -2.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. mCloud Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $5.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in mCloud Technologies stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLDGet Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.15% of mCloud Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

mCloud is unlocking the untapped potential of energy-intensive assets with AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions for commercial buildings, renewable energy, healthcare, heavy industry, and connected workers.

