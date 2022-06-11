mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD) Short Interest Update

mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 289.2% from the May 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCLD. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of mCloud Technologies from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of mCloud Technologies from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCLD opened at $3.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.74 million and a P/E ratio of -2.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. mCloud Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $5.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in mCloud Technologies stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of mCloud Technologies Corp ( NASDAQ:MCLD Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.15% of mCloud Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

mCloud is unlocking the untapped potential of energy-intensive assets with AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions for commercial buildings, renewable energy, healthcare, heavy industry, and connected workers.

