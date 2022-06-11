Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,600 shares, a growth of 193.9% from the May 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.6 days.

Shares of MFCSF stock remained flat at $$6.65 during trading hours on Friday. Medical Facilities has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.0639 dividend. This is an increase from Medical Facilities’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MFCSF. National Bank Financial downgraded Medical Facilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Medical Facilities from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

