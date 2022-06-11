Mega Matrix (NYSE:ACY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mega Matrix (NYSE:ACY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Mega Matrix has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $13.34.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mega Matrix stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Mega Matrix Corp. (NYSE:ACY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.09% of Mega Matrix as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
AeroCentury Corp., through its subsidiary, JetFleet Corp., operates as an independent aircraft lessor and finance company specializing in regional aircraft and related engines. The company, through its other subsidiary, Mega Metaverse Corp., engaging in GameFi business in the metaverse ecosystem. AeroCentury Corp.
