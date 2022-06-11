Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.63.

MERC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Mercer International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Mercer International from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mercer International from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mercer International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Mercer International in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Mercer International by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 18,789 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Mercer International by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Mercer International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $408,000. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

MERC stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.42. Mercer International has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.83 million, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.41.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $592.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.10 million. Mercer International had a return on equity of 37.70% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mercer International will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is 7.85%.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

