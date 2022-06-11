Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NASDAQ:SNUG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NASDAQ:SNUG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SNUG stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.90. Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $24.14 and a 1-year high of $28.57.

