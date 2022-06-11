Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL) Short Interest Update

Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 65.2% from the May 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEIL opened at $0.07 on Friday. Methes Energies International has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11.

Methes Energies International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Methes Energies International Ltd., a renewable energy company, produces and sells biodiesel fuel and biodiesel processing equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers Denami biodiesel processors. The company also produces glycerin and offer services related to the production of biodiesel, as well as purchases and sells feedstock.

