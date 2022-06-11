Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL) Short Interest Update

Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 65.2% from the May 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MEIL opened at $0.07 on Friday. Methes Energies International has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11.
Methes Energies International Company Profile (Get Rating)
