Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,415.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $54.10 on Friday, hitting $1,200.44. 160,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,421. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,288.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,416.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89. The company has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.06. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $1,168.31 and a 12-month high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.55. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 540.97%. The company had revenue of $897.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total transaction of $1,133,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,778. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 9,570 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,287.11, for a total transaction of $12,317,642.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,991,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,571 shares of company stock valued at $48,377,720. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

