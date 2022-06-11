MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Short Interest Update

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 62.0% from the May 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

MFV opened at $5.13 on Friday. MFS Special Value Trust has a one year low of $5.03 and a one year high of $7.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.17.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0399 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in MFS Special Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MFS Special Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in MFS Special Value Trust by 33.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,779 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in MFS Special Value Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 63,419 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

