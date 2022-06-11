MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in May

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.5 days.
Shares of MCHVY remained flat at $$6.26 during mid-day trading on Friday. MGM China has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.34.
MGM China Company Profile
