MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in May

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.5 days.

Shares of MCHVY remained flat at $$6.26 during mid-day trading on Friday. MGM China has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.34.

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

