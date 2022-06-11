MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGP opened at $41.64 on Friday. MGM Growth Properties has a fifty-two week low of $33.43 and a fifty-two week high of $43.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 14.96 and a current ratio of 14.96.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $201.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 433,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,717,000 after buying an additional 213,099 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 129,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,157,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,466,000 after buying an additional 140,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 32,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 9,441 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGM Growth Properties (Get Rating)

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

