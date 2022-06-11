MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NYSE MGP opened at $41.64 on Friday. MGM Growth Properties has a fifty-two week low of $33.43 and a fifty-two week high of $43.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 14.96 and a current ratio of 14.96.
MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $201.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About MGM Growth Properties (Get Rating)
MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MGM Growth Properties (MGP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.