MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MGM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna raised MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.93.

MGM stock traded down $2.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.78. 7,476,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,481,454. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.08. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.19.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul J. Salem bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $109,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,520,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,515,625. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,047,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,196,000 after acquiring an additional 517,377 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 5,846,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,397,000 after acquiring an additional 321,175 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,272,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,519 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,098,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,893,000 after acquiring an additional 639,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,018,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,530,000 after acquiring an additional 317,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

