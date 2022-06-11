MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $534.83.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSTR shares. TheStreet lowered MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Shares of MSTR traded down $14.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $203.36. The stock had a trading volume of 777,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,620. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $316.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $428.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. MicroStrategy has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $891.38.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($11.92). The firm had revenue of $119.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.23 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 109.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MicroStrategy will post -11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Leslie J. Rechan bought 2,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $408,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $408,840. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in MicroStrategy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy (Get Rating)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.