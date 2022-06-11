Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is 6.81.

MNMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

MNMD stock traded down 0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 0.80. 2,378,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,635,484. Mind Medicine has a twelve month low of 0.70 and a twelve month high of 4.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.16.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) ( NASDAQ:MNMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported -0.04 EPS for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Mind Medicine will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 7.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,913,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 200,941 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 102.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 58.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 196,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 72,611 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 164.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 25,197 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 12.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

