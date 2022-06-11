Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Short Interest Update

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,000 shares, a growth of 343.9% from the May 15th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 637,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
MAIFF traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.46. 536,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,481. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average is $0.45. Minera Alamos has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $0.59.
Minera Alamos Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Minera Alamos (MAIFF)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Minera Alamos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minera Alamos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.