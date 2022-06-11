Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Short Interest Update

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,000 shares, a growth of 343.9% from the May 15th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 637,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MAIFF traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.46. 536,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,481. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average is $0.45. Minera Alamos has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $0.59.

Get Minera Alamos alerts:

Minera Alamos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; 100% owned Cerro de Oro project covering an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and 100% owned La Fortuna project covering an area of 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Minera Alamos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minera Alamos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.