Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

MTX stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.91. 103,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,736. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Minerals Technologies has a 12-month low of $60.31 and a 12-month high of $83.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $519.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Minerals Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 651,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,640,000 after acquiring an additional 147,840 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,402,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 158,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.