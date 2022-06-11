Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.
MTX stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.91. 103,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,736. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Minerals Technologies has a 12-month low of $60.31 and a 12-month high of $83.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.30.
Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $519.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Minerals Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Minerals Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.
