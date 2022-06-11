Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Short Interest Up 225.0% in May

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 225.0% from the May 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
MTSFY traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.90. 32,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,711. Mitsui Fudosan has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $74.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.76.
Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile (Get Rating)
